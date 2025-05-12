Motivation Monday: Finishing strong with the school year's end

With the end of the school year right around the corner, many parents are finding themselves exhausted. Here are some tips for getting over the finish line from ReMerge CEO Erin Engelke.

By: Christian Hans

The end of the school year is just around the corner, and sometimes it's hard for parents to finish strong these last few weeks of getting kids ready for school and wrapping up homework and tests.

If you're struggling with fighting exhaustion from the day-to-day responsibilities, you're not alone.

ReMerge CEO Erin Engelke joined the News 9 team Monday morning to share some tips for parents working to wrap up the school year.

Q: How do you handle the stress?

A: I think first and foremost, moms, we have to give ourselves grace, and dads too, just parents in general. You know, there is a lot to the end of school, not to mention keeping up with the house and all of the other responsibilities that come with life, but give yourself grace. We're all in survival mode. Sometimes you just have to admit it and say, "Look, I know I'm barely hanging on, but what can I do to first of all, take care of myself." Give yourself grace. It's OK to just make hot dogs and macaroni and cheese every night ... If you have to. I'm carrying this weight this week. I've got an orchestra concert tonight and a choir concert Thursday night, and so I get it every it feels like every day and every night there's something. So I just really encourage families to find a way to celebrate even the small wins.

Q: What do you mean by that? The small wins.

A: Our bodies are driven to be motivated by the little things that allow us to then have the sustenance and the energy to get to the big goals. The big goal is to conclude school, right, whether it's graduation or whatever, just wrap up a grade. So celebrate the little things, it could be let's celebrate a new friend you made this school year.

Q: What about planning for something to look forward to after all of this is over?

A: Yes, absolutely. It could be absolutely a great vacation, but sometimes it could just be go [get] ice cream on the last day of school. I can't wait for us to just go to sit outside at Braum's, it could be something little too, but something that everybody in the family can look forward to, and ask your kids to participate in that and have them be a part of that game plan.

Q: What's something that you're telling yourself that other moms might say they need?

A: I realize that I'm a lot like so many other moms out there who are working hard and who love their kids so much and they want to see them succeed. But I also need to make sure that I'm in a good place because, ultimately, my kiddos need me. And so I thought this morning, and I worked out, and I made sure that's my small win.