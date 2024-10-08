City Of Edmond Hosts Public Meeting Ahead Of $231 Million Bond Proposal On Ballot

Edmond residents will vote on a $231 million bond proposal for infrastructure improvements on November 5, which would increase property taxes by approximately 14%. The city is hosting a public forum on Tuesday night to answer any questions about the proposal.

By: News 9

Edmond residents will decide on a $231 million bond proposal during the general election on November 5.

Dubbed "Edmond on the Go," the proposal is designed to fund improvements in three key areas: streets, parks, and fire services.

However, approval of the bond would result in a property tax increase of approximately 14%, adding about $40 to the monthly bill for homeowners with a $300,000 property.

Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis joined News 9 at 9 to discuss the proposal and the community discussion planned for Tuesday night.

Davis said the city needs to diversify its funding sources.

"We've been relying on solely on sales tax. As we continue to grow at this massive rate, we cannot rely solely on sales tax to meet these critical needs," Davis said.

The last general obligation bond approved by the city was in 1980. Since then, Edmond has experienced significant growth, increasing the demand for infrastructure improvements.

Davis said the proposal includes several major street projects, such as improvements to Coltrane and Second Street, Cove and Santa Fe, and the widening of North University.

He said improving these intersections is essential for enhancing traffic flow in a rapidly growing area.

Davis said the necessary projects would remain on the city's list if the bond fails but would take longer to complete without immediate funding.

"We will still work towards these improvements, but it will be a slower process relying on sales tax," he said.

The city is hosting a public meeting at the Edmond Senior Center from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to provide more information and answer questions about the bond.

"Don't sit at home and say, 'Oh, I'm concerned about this.' but don't get your question asked. We are open about this. We know the emotional strain it's putting on people, but we're here to answer your questions.," Davis said.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the discussion and learn more about how the proposed bond could impact their community.