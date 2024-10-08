Daughter Of Flaming Lips Band Member Found Safe After Going Missing Out Of Seattle

Seattle Police Department confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that 16-year-old Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, the daughter of guitarist Steven Drozd, has been located after going missing on Saturday morning.

By: News 9

The daughter of a Flaming Lips band member has been found safe after going missing out of Seattle over the weekend.

On Monday, Drozd and the band’s frontman, Wayne Coyne, posted to their social media accounts that Charlotte has been missing since the weekend.

Seattle PD posted on Sunday that she was missing and then that she had been found on Tuesday.

The band, which originated in Oklahoma City, was in Seattle for a performance; they are currently on tour with Weezer.