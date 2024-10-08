Local Organization Helping Raise Literacy Rate Of Oklahoma Adults

In an effort to better the local community, an Oklahoma organization is using its services to increase the state's literacy rate among adults.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma organization is working to increase the literacy rate of adult residents to decrease crime and raise productivity, organizers say.

According to the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma County, or OIC, research shows that 1 in 5 Oklahomans struggle in at least one subject, with 20% struggling to comprehend written English.

The OIC said it is fighting the issue by offering educational opportunities.

“We’ve got 75,000 residents throughout the county that don’t have a high school diploma and need one,” OIC president and CEO DesJean Jones said.

Jones said the organization also helps people learn English as a second language.

OIC has its annual Black and White ball on Nov. 1, as the organization tries to raise money for its services.

