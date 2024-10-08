3 Hospitalized After SW Oklahoma City Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Tuesday in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Tuesday, October 8th 2024, 6:03 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the crash shortly after 5 a.m. along Southwest 29th Street near South Rockwell Avenue.

OCPD said the crash involved two vehicles, with two people in one car and a single person in the other, although the cause is not yet known.

All three people involved were taken to the hospital.
