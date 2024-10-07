1 Arrested After Stabbing At NW OKC Restaurant

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning at Chick N' Beer, located on 23rd Street and North Guernsey Avenue.

One person was arrested after a stabbing at a northwest Oklahoma City restaurant.

According to police reports, 37-year-old Justin Carrow was arrested after a witness alleged he stabbed another man in the restaurant's parking lot. The witness indicated that Carrow was acquainted with the victim and his girlfriend.

Court documents reveal that Carrow was seen retrieving a "large black knife" from his car during the altercation. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

While police were on the scene, Carrow called 911 to report his involvement in the incident, claiming he acted in self-defense. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

The victim's identity has not been disclosed, but the arrest report states that they are not expected to surviveP