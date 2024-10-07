'His Helping Hands Automotive' Transforming Lives Through Free Car Repairs

His Helping Hands Automotive offers free vehicle repairs and support services to those in need, ensuring that customers feel valued while also providing meals and a thrift shop for personal necessities during their Super Saturday Events.

-

For many people, their vehicles are essential to daily life, and when repairs are needed, the costs can add up quickly.

“We saw a need and wanted to meet it,” said Spencer Stone, supervisor and lead mechanic at His Helping Hands Automotive.

The organization conducts thorough inspections of vehicles, covering regular maintenance items such as fluids, tires, and brakes. However, there are instances where repairs go beyond the basics.

Thanks to generous donations, many repairs are offered free of charge unless customers choose to contribute.

“Our goal is to love on them and make them feel important, needed, and known while meeting their needs,” said Jessica Stone, executive director.

While repairs take place outside, the church provides meals and operates a free thrift shop for personal needs.

“A beautiful woman came in who had just gotten a job at a local hotel and needed clothes for her new role, and we were able to outfit her,” said Lizette Collins, director of the Praise House Thrift Shop.

Jalisha Berry, a special education teacher and single mother of two, expressed gratitude for the service. “I’m very blessed and on a budget, so this is lifesaving,” she said.

Another customer, Alex Henderson, who has faced difficult times, found the support overwhelming. “This was the best decision I’ve made in a long time,” he said.

The heartwarming experience resonates with both customers and volunteers.

“There’s no better feeling; it’s addicting and incredible. It carries us until the next one,” Spencer Stone noted.

The Super Saturday Events occur every other Saturday, and appointments can be scheduled through their website, which also offers donation information to ensure continued services: www.hhhauto.com.