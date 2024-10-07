Red River Rivalry Rewind: A Look Back At Unforgettable OU Vs. Texas Moments

As we gear up for the next chapter, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the most memorable moments from the Red River Showdown that have made this rivalry special.

By: News 9, News On 6, Bella Roddy

With the 2024 Red River Showdown just around the corner, excitement is in the air as the Oklahoma Sooners prepare to face off against the Texas Longhorns vying for supremacy in their new conference.

This rivalry is more than just a game; it’s a clash of traditions, pride, and fierce competition that brings fans together every year. Whether it’s the heart-stopping last-minute touchdowns or unforgettable plays that keep us on the edge of our seats, the history of this matchup is filled with moments that define college football.

As we gear up for the next chapter, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the most memorable moments from the Red River Showdown that have made this rivalry special.

2023 (Oct. 7) — No. 12 Oklahoma 34, No. 3 Texas 30

Memorable moment: Dillon Gabriel led Oklahoma on a 75-yard drive in the final minutes, culminating in a game-winning 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with just 15 seconds remaining. Gabriel’s dual-threat performance (over 250 passing yards and 113 rushing yards) helped Oklahoma avenge their 49-0 loss to Texas in 2022​(University of Oklahoma).

2021 (Oct. 9) — No. 6 Oklahoma 55, No. 21 Texas 48

Memorable moment: Kennedy Brooks scored the game-winning 33-yard touchdown in the final seconds, capping an incredible 21-point comeback. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams took over for Spencer Rattler and led Oklahoma to a thrilling win in one of the most exciting games in the rivalry’s history​(University of Oklahoma)​(University of Oklahoma).

2020 (Oct. 10) — No. 22 Oklahoma 53, No. 3 Texas 45 (4OT)

Memorable moment: After four overtimes, Spencer Rattler threw a game-winning touchdown pass, and Oklahoma native Tre Brown sealed the victory with an interception. Texas had tied the game late in regulation, but Oklahoma survived the marathon contest in one of the longest Red River Showdowns ever​(University of Oklahoma).

2018 (Dec. 1) — Big 12 Title Game, No. 5 Oklahoma 39, No. 14 Texas 27

Memorable moment: Oklahoma got revenge for their 48-45 regular-season loss with a decisive win in the Big 12 Championship. Kyler Murray led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, while the defense stepped up with key stops to preserve the win, with Murray running 67 yards for a touchdown. ​(University of Oklahoma)​(University of Oklahoma).

2001 (Oct. 6) — No. 3 Oklahoma 14, No. 5 Texas 3

Memorable moment: Roy Williams’ iconic "Superman play" became one of the most legendary moments in Red River history. Williams leaped over a Texas blocker to hit quarterback Chris Simms, forcing a fumble that led to a defensive touchdown, clinching the win​(University of Oklahoma).

2000 (Oct. 7) — No. 10 Oklahoma 63, No. 11 Texas 14

Memorable moment: Oklahoma’s dominant 63-14 victory kicked off "Red October," which ultimately led to a national championship. Linebacker Rocky Calmus returned an interception for a touchdown, playing with a cast on his arm. This game sent a message that Oklahoma was back among the elite​(University of Oklahoma).

1999 (Oct. 9) — No. 23 Texas 38, Oklahoma 28

Memorable moment: Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator Mike Leach planted a fake play script before the game to trick Texas. The Longhorns, initially fooled by the script, fell behind 17-0 before realizing the ruse. Texas mounted a comeback, using trick plays of their own to secure the win. This game is remembered for the strategic mind games as much as the action on the field​(University of Oklahoma).

1996 (Oct. 12) — 0-4 Oklahoma 30, No. 25 Texas 27 (OT)

Memorable moment: Despite coming into the game winless, Oklahoma pulled off a shocking overtime victory over Texas. James Allen scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, capping a dramatic comeback from a 24-13 fourth-quarter deficit. This was the first Red River Showdown to go into overtime, and it's considered a classic example of "Sooner Magic"​(University of Oklahoma)​(University of Oklahoma).

1994 (Oct. 8) — No. 15 Texas 17, No. 16 Oklahoma 10

Memorable moment: Stoney Clark’s goal-line stand in the final moments preserved a Texas win. Oklahoma’s James Allen was stopped just short of the end zone, marking one of the most memorable defensive plays in the rivalry's history. Allen would later get revenge in 1996 by scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime​ (University of Oklahoma).

1984 (Oct. 13) — No. 1 Texas 15, No. 2 Oklahoma 15 (TIE)

Memorable moment: The top two teams in the country faced off, but the game ended in a 15-15 tie. A fumble recovery by Oklahoma late in the game seemed to give the Sooners the win, but a controversial "inadvertent whistle" ruled the play dead, preventing Oklahoma from running out the clock. The tie left both teams frustrated, given the stakes ​(University of Oklahoma).

1976 (Oct. 9) — Oklahoma 6, Texas 6 (TIE)

Memorable moment: This game ended in a 6-6 tie, but it became legendary due to the drama off the field. Texas coach Darrell Royal accused Oklahoma’s Barry Switzer of spying on Texas practices, escalating the tension in this defensive showdown ​(University of Oklahoma).

1989-1992 — Peter Gardere dominates

Memorable streak: Texas quarterback Peter Gardere became the only quarterback in series history to win four consecutive games over Oklahoma. Gardere’s mastery over the Sooners from 1989 to 1992 earned him the nickname "Peter the Great"​ (University of Oklahoma).