'The Right Coach:' OU President Backs Brent Venables

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. shared to the press on Monday that despite OU football's 5-5 record, Head Coach Brent Venables is the "right coach".

By: News 9, News On 6

-

After a 30-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday, Sooner fans began to question whether Venables was the right person for the job.

However, President Harroz Jr. diffused any controversy Monday, saying "Obviously we'd love to have had more wins, but our confidence in the coach is as steady as it's ever been."

Venables is 21-15 overall and is in his third season as OU's Head Coach.