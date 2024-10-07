'Be Curious:' Science Museum Oklahoma Planetarium Director Showcases New Exhibit

Using images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, the new planetarium inside Science Museum Oklahoma is working to inspire and educate its visitors about the wonders of outer space.

By: News 9

-

After opening more than two weeks ago, the new planetarium at Oklahoma City's Science Museum Oklahoma is attracting visitors with views from far away.

The Coca-Cola Southwest beverages Porch spoke with Waylon Troyer, the planetarium director, who said the planetarium shows guests views captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

"So these images come from our newest space telescope, the JWST, and they're images of nebulae, star formation, regions, galaxies and some really far away, distant parts of our universe," Troyer said. "So this is a leftover remnant from a dead star, we call it planetary nebula."

The planetarium, located inside the museum's 50-foot dome, makes use of multiple projectors to display clear images of outer space.

"We always tell people that no matter what level of knowledge you have about astronomy, or science in general, you're always welcome at our museum and certainly here in the planetarium," Troyer said. "We just hope that people can come in here and feel comfortable enough to ask questions, and to be curious and hopefully leave with a little bit more knowledge."

For more information about the planetarium, click here.