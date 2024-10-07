City Of Norman Promoting New Tool To Assist Firefighter Response, Minimize Property Damage

Firefighters in Norman are advocating for the use of Knox Boxes, which allow firefighters access to homes in the event of an emergency.

-

The City of Norman is trying to reduce fire emergencies by promoting a tool giving firefighters access to structures in case of an emergency,

When a fire breaks out, firefighters often must search for a way into a burning structure, or force their way inside, damaging property in addition to thee fire.

However, with a new tool known as a Knox Box, the Norman Fire Department said firefighters will be able to access buildings without the owner present.

Engines at each of the City of Norman’s nine fire stations will have a mounted piece of equipment that holds a key to the boxes, which are only accessible through a special code for firefighters.

This same key will open the Knox Box at the business in the event of a fire, allowing fire crews to get inside without damaging the home or business even further.

“The main benefits to Knox is life safety, If we can get into a building faster, we can be able to keep a fire from growing,” NFD planning officer Aaron Easter said. “If someone needs medical assistance and they have no one with them, we can access their home quicker if they have a residential Knox Box.”

The City of Norman said it is requiring new buildings, those under construction and significantly altered buildings to have these boxes when they retrieve their permits.

While existing businesses are not required to have a Knox Box, the city says business owners are strongly encouraged to get one.

For more information on the Knox Box, click here.