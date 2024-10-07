Paoli Public Schools Mourn Loss Of 15-Year-Old Student

Garvin County school district is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old student who was killed this weekend in a head-on collision.

By: News 9

Garvin County school district is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old student who was killed this weekend in a head-on collision.

In a post today to social media superintendent David Morris of Paoli Public Schools said in part:

"Tomorrow will not be a normal school day due to the recent tragedy where we lost one of our students,"

He then added that grief counselors and pastors would be available for students and staff.

The teen and an adult driver were killed after another driver crashed into their vehicle.

The accident is under investigation.