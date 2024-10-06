Nonprofit Hosts 'Rally Cry' Walk Bringing Awareness To Child Human Trafficking

The Demand Project's Rally Cry Walk helped to bring the community together in the fight against human trafficking and child exploitation.

Leaders said less than 1% of human trafficking victims are identified. The Demand Project wanted the Tulsa community to become more aware of the crime so they could help stop human trafficking.

Step by step, folks made their way down the Jenks Riverwalk, each one being used in the fight against sexual exploitation and human trafficking of children.

“We needed to rally the community and have a rally cry for those that would want to come out and actually fight against this crime,” said The Demand Project cofounder, Kristin Weis.

The Demand Project held its annual Rally Cry walk on Saturday to bring awareness to child human trafficking.

“The mission and goal is awareness and education to parents and children themselves how to stay safe online and in reality, as well as raising a lot of money,” Weis said.

Leaders with the organization said human traffickers often take advantage of the internet to lure in victims.

“It's not that tech is trafficking, but tech can lead to exploitation, and exploitation can lead to trafficking,” said Jamie Miller, also with the non-profit.

It's a crime Weis and Miller want everyone to know about, but their target audience is children.

“They're on the front lines of this war and as soldiers, if they are not fully equipped, they're going to lose,” Miller said.

As leaders and community members walked, they hoped each step would be one step closer to bringing this crime out of the shadows.

The Demand Project has the largest safe house for trafficked children in the entire country. The non-profit is raising money to have the home fully funded so they can use the entire campus to safely house child victims of human trafficking. To learn more about The Demand Project CLICK HERE.