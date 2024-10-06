Edmond Man Known For Spider Collecting Arrested, Accused Of Building Improvised Explosive Device

An Edmond man known for collecting spiders has been arrested, accused of building an improvised explosive device police said.

By: News 9

Authorities discovered the bomb inside Nick Krueger’s home earlier this week after issuing a search warrant. Krueger who sat down with News 9 in July, claimed his work was for research purposes.

Among the shelves of spiders in his home, police found the device hidden in a bedroom safe, according to a police affidavit. Krueger admitted to constructing the device during the summer of 2024, stating that he used black powder and a fuse from leftover fireworks.

Additionally, police discovered castor beans inside a can labeled “Ricin.” The production of castor beans is illegal in Oklahoma due to their potential use as a biological weapon.

We expect authorities to release more information on Monday as the investigation continues.