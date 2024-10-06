Trump Returns To Butler Pennsylvania Months After Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, nearly three months after a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in July.

By: CBS News, News 9, News On 6

Former President Donald Trump returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, nearly three months after a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in July.

“All who have visited this hallowed place will remember what happened here,” Trump told the crowd. “They will know of the character and courage so many incredible American patriots have shown.”

Many in the crowd had attended Trump’s rally the day of the shooting. One supporter, who was about 25 yards from Trump when the attack occurred, said Trump’s return was significant.

“It means that he’s a fighter and he’s going to fight for us,” the supporter said. “When he came up and said ... ‘I’m OK,’ it meant the world to us.”

Trump also paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the attack while trying to protect his family. “

Corey leapt into the fire one more time,” Trump said. “In his last moments, he threw himself on top of his daughters to shield them.”

Security was especially tight for the event, with U.S. Secret Service agents and snipers stationed both inside and outside the Butler Farm Show Fairgrounds. The warehouse used by the gunman in July was under surveillance.

Trump has faced another apparent attempt on his life since the Butler attack. Weeks ago, a separate incident occurred at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina on Saturday to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

“I think these moments of crisis bring out the best of who we can be,” Harris said.