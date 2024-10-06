Authorities Investigate Scene Where 10-Year Old Shot Younger Sister

Saturday, October 5th 2024, 7:32 pm
72nd Street and Banner Road is closed while the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office processes a vehicle involved in an active investigation.
CCSO says Saturday afternoon a 10-year-old shot his 9-year-old sister in the back.
Authorities say the girl was transported to the hospital and expected to be okay.
No other information is known at the time.
