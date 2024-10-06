Authorities Investigate Scene Where 10-Year Old Shot Younger Sister

72nd Street and Banner Road is closed while the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office processes a vehicle involved in an active investigation.

By: News 9

CCSO says Saturday afternoon a 10-year-old shot his 9-year-old sister in the back.

Authorities say the girl was transported to the hospital and expected to be okay.

No other information is known at the time.