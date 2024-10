The City of Shawnee said it received $50,000 from the USDA to help restore the City parks following the April 2023 tornado.

By: News 9

The city is also contributing $50,000 for a total of $100,000.

The funds will be used to plant trees in nine local parks that were hit hard by the tornado.