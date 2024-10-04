Traffic Alert: I-35 Construction Returns

Friday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will continue work on a resurfacing and bridge project along Interstate 35.

Thursday, October 3rd 2024, 7:25 pm

By: News 9


Friday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will continue work on a resurfacing and bridge project along Interstate 35. The construction is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

SBI-35 will be narrowed between Memorial Road and 2nd Street until 6 a.m. Oct. 7. SB I-35 on-ramps and off-ramps at 2nd St, 15th St, 33rd St, and Memorial Rd will be narrowed intermittently.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 3rd, 2024

September 17th, 2024

September 14th, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

October 5th, 2024

October 5th, 2024

October 5th, 2024

October 4th, 2024