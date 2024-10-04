Traffic Alert: I-35 Construction Returns

Thursday, October 3rd 2024, 7:25 pm
Friday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will continue work on a resurfacing and bridge project along Interstate 35. The construction is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
SBI-35 will be narrowed between Memorial Road and 2nd Street until 6 a.m. Oct. 7. SB I-35 on-ramps and off-ramps at 2nd St, 15th St, 33rd St, and Memorial Rd will be narrowed intermittently.
