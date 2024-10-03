Therapy Thursday: Building Emotional Wellness

In this week's Therapy Thursday Kyann Mitchner with Sunbeam Family Services shares tips on how to build emotional wellness.

By: News 9

“Emotional wellness is that happy medium between knowing what you're feeling in your body and being able to regulate yourself,” said Mitchner.

Mitchner says one of the biggest things you can do to help yourself is to be present.

“Once you can identify what your feelings are, you can then make changes,” she said.

Meditations and daily affirmations are good starts to building emotional wellness.

Practicing these emotional wellness steps should not only be done when you're under stress — you should also do these when you're well too. Mitchner says this allows you to combat stress when you do face it.

“You wanna make sure you know how you feel anger, how you feel stress, what you do when you're frustrated,” said Mitchner.

To learn more about Sunbeam Family Services CLICK HERE.