Historic Oklahoma City Orthodox Church Preparing For Annual Greek Festival

Beginning on Friday, the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Oklahoma City will host its annual Greek Festival, highlighting the food, art and heritage of the area's Greek population.

By: News 9

Preparations are wrapping up for an annual festival celebrating Greek culture in northwest Oklahoma City, organizers say.

Every year, the St. George Greek Orthodox Church hosts the Oklahoma City Greek Fest, highlighting the food, art and heritage of the area's Greek population.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the church on Thursday to learn more about the festivities.

Margo Gianos, one of the many people taking part in the festival, said people coming to the church can expect to have a good time.

“We as Greeks are so proud to be Greek, if you come to the festival, you'll see that we are proud of our heritage,” Ganos said. “If you come out, you're going to have a great time.”

Gianos showcased many of the food options guests can find at the festival, including Greek coffee, koulourakia, baklava, phyllo bread, souvlaki and several other imported food items.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 2101 Northwest 145th Street. The festival lasts all the way through Sunday.