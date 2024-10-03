US Marshals Offering $5,000 Reward For Information On Wanted Oklahoma Man

The US Marshals are searching for a man in Oklahoma charged with shooting with intent to kill and robbery, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

By: News 9

The US Marshals Service is offering a monetary reward for information that could help them catch a wanted man in Oklahoma, authorities say.

The US Marshals said Diamonte Proctor is charged with shooting with intent to kill and robbery out of Creek County in northeast Oklahoma.

Investigators say Proctor has ties to Oklahoma City and Yukon, and the US Marshals are offering $5,000 to anyone with information that could assist them in their search.

If you have information on Proctor or his location, you are asked to call the US Marshals at 1 (877) 926-8332.