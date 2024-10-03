Oklahoma Lawmakers Explore Responsible Ways To Harness AI Technology

Artificial Intelligence is on people's phones, computers, and cars and that barely scratches AI’s surface. Lawmakers want to understand how to use AI effectively and responsibly. On Wednesday, lawmakers brought in experts in different fields who have used AI to improve workflow.

Oklahoma House Rep. Arturo Alonso-Sandoval, D-OKC, said it’s best to learn how it works because technology moves forward regardless of whether people jump on board.

“We’re already using AI whether we realize it or not,” Alonso-Sandoval said. “We really wanna make sure we’re leveraging AI in effective ways.”

Alonso-Sandoval and Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, hosted an interim study to learn from experts in various fields. Dr. Nina Kottler is the associate chief medical officer of clinical artificial intelligence for Radiology Partners. Kottler’s team spoke to lawmakers about how her organization pairs AI with qualified medical teams.

“Radiology was one of the first groups that were using AI in health care,” Kottler said. “If you have an informed physician, an informed radiologist working with a transparent AI, then the two of them are going to augment each other.”

Interactive Marketing Manager of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform Ashley Bender knows AI's flaws. Bender told lawmakers AI needs specific guardrails, especially in the criminal justice system.

“It needs to be utilized with a heavy dose of caution,” Bender said. “When we’re expecting it to make massive decisions that impact people’s lives, impact our economy, we need to go into it with a grain of salt.”

That’s why Alonso-Sandoval held this conversation. Understanding how AI works from every avenue. So, Oklahoma doesn’t get left behind.

“Making sure that there’s specialized human oversight,” Alonso-Sandoval said. “The more we understand, the more we can really know how to navigate them in a way that’s safe for us and safe for the general public.”

Alonso-Sandoval said the state is working on more specific policies, so schools can use these tools to help with the work and avoid doing the work for students. He also said they want to improve AI literacy across communities so more people understand how these systems work.