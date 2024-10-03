QuikTrip Opens New Travel Center In Oklahoma City

QuikTrip (QT), a leading convenience and gasoline retailer, is set to open a new travel center in Oklahoma City. Located just west of Interstate 35 at the East Hefner Road exit, the store marks the company’s long-awaited expansion into the city.

By: News 9

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event took place Wednesday, with local officials including Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice (OK-5), State Sen. Julia Kirt, State Rep. Mike Osburn, and Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice in attendance. Community leaders and QuikTrip employees also participated in the celebration.

Image Provided By: QuikTrip

The new travel center will officially open to customers at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“We were incredibly humbled by the response to our travel center that opened in Moore earlier this year, and now we are excited to bring QuikTrip’s signature brand of quality and efficient service to Oklahoma City,” said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson. “This location will serve as a convenient stop for travelers on I-35, commuters, and local residents.”

The store, located at 10801 N Interstate 35 Service Road, features a larger lot and more spacious design than traditional QT stores. It has 20 gas pumps and six diesel bays for trucks. The travel center will create approximately two dozen jobs, with applications being accepted online.

Image Provided By: QuikTrip

In addition to fuel services, the store will include a QT Kitchens offering freshly prepared grab-and-go items and custom-made meals, including popular items like breakfast tacos, BBQ sandwiches, and frozen QuikShakes®. Customers can also enjoy QT’s signature pizza by the slice, roller grill items, and cold brew coffee.

Founded in Tulsa in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to over 1,100 stores across 18 states. Known for its employee care, QT offers competitive pay, benefits, and community support, donating 5% of its net profits to charitable organizations such as United Way and Folds of Honor.

The new Oklahoma City store is the 86th QuikTrip location in Oklahoma.