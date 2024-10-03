Oklahoma Attorney General Criticizes Delays In School Inhaler Distribution

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond outlined two options for the State Department of Education to distribute $250,000 for inhalers in public schools, criticizing the agency for delays and lack of responsibility.

“With every passing minute, we put a child at risk,” said Senate Appropriations Chair Chuck Hall.

Lawmakers have expressed frustration with State Superintendent Ryan Walters for postponing the distribution of funds and for delaying a request for the Attorney General's opinion.

“It seems to me that waiting over a year was just too much time and too many children were put at risk,” Hall added.

Hall attempted to clarify the fund distribution process with Walters, stating they believed the money would go directly from the State Department of Education to the McLarty Foundation. However, Walters sought guidance from the Attorney General, citing confusion over directives.

“The superintendent of public education was not as quick or forthright in making this money available,” Hall said.

In a letter released Wednesday, Drummond criticized the OSDE for failing to implement legislative directives and creating obstacles, indicating a lack of understanding of basic purchasing procedures.

Drummond stated that Walters could either continue reimbursing schools for purchasing their own inhalers or follow the initial legislative intent of sending the funds directly to the foundation.

“The Attorney General and his team were very clear that speed is of the essence,” Hall said.

In August, Drummond had previously demanded the OSDE distribute $50 million in school security funds, warning that delays could lead to dire consequences.

We reached out to Walters for a statement but have not yet received a response.