2 Attacked, Robbed In OKC; AirPods Help Police Track Suspect To Arrest

One person is in custody after two people were attacked and robbed by a group of men in the metro, police say.

-

One person is in custody after two people were attacked and robbed by a group of men in the metro, police say.

Police say the victims pulled over to turn in a college paper, and instead of finishing their homework, they left with bloodied faces and a damaged car.

A small sedan pulled up next to the victim’s car in a park near Grand and Robinson Sunday night, according to police. “They’re sitting in a car. Another car pulled up and blocked them in. Several people got out, talked to them at first, and then began demanding money,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.

Police say it was four men in all; one pulled out a rifle, and another used a pistol to threaten the victims. “When they found out they didn’t have any cash on them. Causing physical harm to the victims but also damaging the vehicle,” said Knight.

The suspects took several items, including a pair of AirPods.

Officers were able to use those to track down the vehicle involved. “So he gave officers information about where the air pods were. So technology aided the officers in this investigation,” said Knight.

They tracked the car to Deer Creek High School. The girl driving told police, “Her family took the car the night of the robbery, and they were drinking.”

That tip led to the arrest of Darrian Ramirez on a robbery complaint. Police reports show Ramirez said he stood by the car and had nothing to do with the armed robbery. Ramirez was convicted of domestic assault and battery in 2023.

Officers say they are still working to track down the other suspects involved.