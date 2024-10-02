Cheyenne And Arapaho Fundraise For MMIP Chapter Advocacy Work

The Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes have plans to expand their work with victims of violent crimes. The tribe currently relies on volunteers to spread the word about current Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples cases and prevent future cases.

The tribe’s MMIP chapter operates on a shoestring budget of mostly donations. That could all change after this coming weekend when the tribe's first-ever Red Tie Gala will be held to raise money for the important mission of keeping Native communities safe. “There’s been no new leads,” said LaRenda Morgan, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribal member. “She’s still missing.”

LaRenda Morgan has never stopped fighting for her cousin Ida Beard. Morgan was there when Governor Kevin Stitt signed Ida's Law in 2021 creating a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons office with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. “I would not want anyone to feel the grief and the pain and the frustration of losing someone,” said Morgan.

Morgan also runs the Cheyenne and Arapaho MMIP chapter. Their presence in the community has grown along with the need for more resources. “We’re not just there for our tribal communities,” said Morgan. “We’re there for anybody that needs us.”

The funds raised from the Red Tie Gala sponsorships will fund the Cheyenne and Arapaho MMIP advocacy work. “We work an 11-county jurisdiction for the Cheyenne Arapaho tribes,” said Richard Henson, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribal member. “I think about two weeks ago we had a really busy week, and we drove around about 500 miles.”

Richard Henson works tirelessly because he believes in the cause. His aunt was killed in the 1980s, leaving a hole in Henson's family. “In our culture that’s our mother,” said Henson. “So that’s how close it is. That’s how it affects us. I lost a mother and that’s what drives me in this work.” Work that is making a difference. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement over the past couple of years,” said Morgan.

Sponsorships for the Red Tie Gala have already raised about $20,000. The event will be held on Friday, October 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center in northeast Oklahoma City.