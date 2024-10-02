Cross Canadian Ragweed To Reunite For Concert In Stillwater Benefitting NIL Efforts

Cross Canadian Ragweed is reuniting for a concert with Turnpike Troubadours at Boone Pickens Stadium on April 12, 2025, to benefit Oklahoma State's Name, Image, and Likeness efforts.

Wednesday, October 2nd 2024, 11:00 am

By: News 9


Red dirt band Cross Canadian Ragweed is reuniting in Oklahoma after a nearly 15-year split.

They will perform a concert with Turnpike Troubadours and others at Boone Pickens Stadium on April 12, 2025.

The show will benefit Oklahoma State's Name, Image, and Likeness efforts.

CLICK HERE to sign up for a pre-sale password through Saturday.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.
