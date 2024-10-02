Cross Canadian Ragweed To Reunite For Concert In Stillwater Benefitting NIL Efforts

Cross Canadian Ragweed is reuniting for a concert with Turnpike Troubadours at Boone Pickens Stadium on April 12, 2025, to benefit Oklahoma State's Name, Image, and Likeness efforts.

By: News 9

Red dirt band Cross Canadian Ragweed is reuniting in Oklahoma after a nearly 15-year split.

They will perform a concert with Turnpike Troubadours and others at Boone Pickens Stadium on April 12, 2025.

The show will benefit Oklahoma State's Name, Image, and Likeness efforts.

Pre-sale password through Saturday.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m.