Canadian Co. Leaders Say County Is Fastest-Growing In Oklahoma After Population Grows 17% Since 2020

After an almost 20% growth in population since 2020, leaders in Canadian County say they are the fastest-growing county in the state, and plan to grow even more.

The population of Canadian County has increased by over 17% since 2020, making it the fastest-growing county in the State of Oklahoma, according to county leaders.

Tomas Manske, Canadian County Commissioner of District 1, said he attributed the rise to very active chambers of commerce within each town in the county.

"People want to move here because it has the small town feel, but we maintain the big city amenities," Manske said.

Manske said he believes there are both opportunities and challenges that come with rapid growth, but that the county is actively working on solutions such as enhancing infrastructure and building additional schools.

"The schools are exploding at the seams," Manske sayd. "All three school districts of Yukon, Mustang, and Piedmont have passed bonds to add new schools to accommodate that growth."

Manske says he wants to continue being the fastest-growing county in the state, and hopes to one day be the fastest in the nation.

"Our future is to keep growing and our citizens are well maintained, the roads are maintained, we do anything we can to make people want to live here," said Manske.