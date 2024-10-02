Key Issues And Candidate Performances Highlighted In Vice Presidential Debate

With America’s attention fixated on the vice presidential debate Tuesday, News 9’s Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron weighed in on the candidates’ performances and the key issues discussed.

By: News 9

Cameron noted a significant departure from contemporary decorum. JD Vance spent much of the debate criticizing Vice President Harris’ policies, while Tim Walz responded with criticism of Trump and his actions.

“I think the feeling here is that this debate felt like a throwback to a time when politics in America was much more civil,” Cameron said. “Both men were cordial with each other, occasionally saying they agreed with each other and focused their attacks, as you would probably expect, on the top of the ticket.”

Cameron believed that Vance, who entered the debate with a low popularity rating, had the most to gain. He noted that Vance’s charisma likely helped him.

“Walz, at times, seemed nervous,” Cameron said. “Vance seemed confident, and Walz did his best to make the case that he is a compassionate conservative.”

A key topic of the debate was immigration, with Vance encouraging a return to Trump-era policies and Walz pinning the failure of a bipartisan border bill on the influence of former President Donald Trump.

“It was crafted by a conservative senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford,” Walz said. “I know him; he’s super conservative, but he’s a man of principle who wants to get it done.”

When Lankford’s name was mentioned at the Democratic National Convention in August, Cameron said Lankford was inundated with inquisitive texts from friends and colleagues.

Cameron expects to get Lankford’s thoughts on Walz’s comments and the Iranian missile strikes in Israel by the end of Wednesday.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin spent much of the debate posting on social media, discounting claims made by Walz regarding Vice President Harris’ policies and pointing out what he believes to be the failings of President Biden’s administration.