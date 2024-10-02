Wellness Wednesday: Breast Cancer Awareness

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, health experts are emphasizing the importance of early detection. News 9 spoke with a doctor from OU Health about what women can do to be healthy and cancer-free.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and health experts across the country are highlighting the importance of early detection.

OU Health — Breast Health Network radiologist Dr. Natalie Stratemeier says knowing risk factors and having regular checkups are key to being cancer-free.

“American College of Radiology recommends beginning at age 40 for average-risk women, and screenings every year,” Stratemeier said. “If you are at a higher risk of breast cancer, say, a family history or a genetic mutation, something like that, typically we recommend starting before age 40, and every year with additional supplemental screenings, such as with MRI.”

New guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration now require doctors to inform patients regarding breast density.

“The new mandate requires that patients be informed whether they have dense breast tissue or not when they get a mammogram,” Stratemeier said. 'The reason for that is that dense breast tissue typically increases your risk of breast cancer a little bit, and it can also make it a little bit more challenging to find a very small, subtle breast cancer on a mammogram.”

Stratemeier said roughly half of all women have dense breast tissue, and while there is not an immediate cause for concern, it would be wise to speak to a doctor about a risk assessment.

As for risk factors, Stratemeier said family history and genetic mutations are the most common, but health experts also check for other things such as if women have children or breastfeed, or at what age they entered puberty.