Subject On Oklahoma Attorney General's Top 10 Most Wanted List Captured In Louisiana

A man wanted for drug trafficking and possession who was also on Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's Top 10 Most Wanted list was captured on Thursday in Louisiana.

Wednesday, October 2nd 2024, 6:16 am

By: News On 6, News 9


A man who was featured in Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's Top 10 Most Wanted list was captured just one day after the list's release last week.

Drummond’s office said Wenfred Louis Davis was found in Louisiana on Thursday, and is set to be extradited to Oklahoma.

Davis was wanted in Oklahoma's Cotton County for wanted for the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine possession.

RELATED: Attorney General Launches Campaign To Capture Oklahoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives

Drummond said his office is still calling on Oklahomans to help him track down other fugitives.

Oklahomans can submit tips to Drummond's office by calling (405) 343-8107.

For the latest Top 10 most Wanted lest from the Oklahoma Attorney General, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 2nd, 2024

October 3rd, 2024

October 3rd, 2024

October 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

October 3rd, 2024

October 3rd, 2024

October 3rd, 2024

October 3rd, 2024