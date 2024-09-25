Attorney General Launches Campaign To Capture Oklahoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has launched a campaign to capture Oklahoma’s most wanted fugitives, partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies and offering rewards for tips.

By: News 9

-

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has launched a new campaign aimed at capturing some of Oklahoma’s most wanted fugitives, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

The initiative is a collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service and various federal, tribal, state, county, and local law enforcement agencies, the release stated.

The campaign identifies 10 fugitives wanted for serious crimes, including murder, rape, and drug trafficking, the release said. Financial rewards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 are being offered for information leading to their arrests, according to the release.

“These fugitives pose serious threats to public safety,” Drummond said in the release. “It is critical that we work together to hold these individuals accountable for their alleged crimes. We hope to enlist the help of all Oklahomans in this effort.”

Those on the initial list, according to the release, include:

Alfonso Mondragon – wanted for murder. Andrew Patrick Johnson – wanted for rape. Jose D. Cuellar-Becerra – wanted for aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping, arson, drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Juan Jose Rivera-Pena – wanted for child molestation. Keith Alan Grimes – wanted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Rodolfo Jaime Gonzalez – wanted for lewd acts with a minor. Jonathan Adrian Baez-Perez – wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and larceny of a vehicle. Virginia Alice Hubbard – wanted for neglect and financial exploitation by a caretaker. Wenfred Louis Davis – wanted for fentanyl trafficking, methamphetamine possession, and paraphernalia. Melvin Joe Stevenson – wanted for methamphetamine trafficking and retail larceny.

The list will be updated periodically as fugitives are apprehended and new threats emerge, the release noted. Oklahomans can view the Most Wanted list at Oklahoma.gov/oag/okmostwanted, according to the release.

To provide tips on the whereabouts of any fugitive, email OKMostWanted@oag.ok.gov or call (405) 343-8107, the release added.