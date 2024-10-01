Edmond Mobile Meals: Changing Lives One Meal At A Time

Drivers like Laura Grooms who has been delivering meals for 28 years. Edmond Mobile Meals is always in need of more volunteers, to volunteer or for more information visit www.edmondmobilemeals.org

Every morning around seven, this nice commercial kitchen gets very busy, but the customers never step foot in the door.

“The folks that we serve are the people that built our community,” said Cristi Twenter, Executive Director of Edmond Meals.

It is the Meals on Wheels program for Edmond. “We deliver about three hundred meals each weekday to the homebound, the elderly, and disabled residents of our community,” said Twenter. They have been doing the meals for fifty years. “Our program allows seniors to remain living in their home independently and protects their well-being as well as keeps them socially connected with the community,” said Twenter.

The group of over four hundred volunteers all worked together to ensure the residents got something as essential as food. “We deliver eighteen routes across one hundred square miles of Edmond every day, so, that takes at least eighteen drivers five days a week,” said Twenter.

Drivers like Laura Grooms who has been delivering meals for 28 years. “This might be the only contact that she has with anyone all day,” said volunteer Laura Grooms.

For Grooms, it’s the moment that the delivery turns into a wellness check. “If a home-bound senior lives alone and perhaps, they have a medical emergency or they fall our volunteers are sometimes the one that client,” said Twenter.

In addition to delivering meals throughout the week, on Fridays, they add meals so clients can eat through the weekend. “We partner with the Hope Center here in Edmond to make sure that our clients all have grocery essentials, the same things you and I would buy from the grocery store, milk, eggs, bread,” said Twenter. “They make my day as much as they say I make theirs,” said Grooms.

Edmond Mobile Meals is always in need of more volunteers, to volunteer or for more information visit www.edmondmobilemeals.org