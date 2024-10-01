‘It’s A Level Of Accountability:' ODOC Implements Body-Worn Cameras Statewide

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections rolled out the use of body-worn cameras statewide on Tuesday. Every corrections officer in every Oklahoma prison will wear one during their shift from now on.

Every corrections officer in every Oklahoma prison will wear one during their shift from now on, giving them the ability to record any incidents and log the video as evidence.

The ODOC says this will increase transparency, safety, and professionalism inside its facilities. “I think it's absolutely huge. This is probably one of the best things that we have done, in my opinion,” Warden David Rogers said. He oversees operations at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington. As a warden, Rogers is proud of the services his staff is able to provide to inmates. “The guys in this facility do not have to stay the way they were when they came in. We give them those opportunities to move forward if they choose to take it,” he said.

With the implementation of the body-worn cameras, Rogers wants these standards to continue rising. “It's a level of accountability for all of us,” Rogers said. “I'm the same person every day. Just adding a camera is going to show everybody my work ethic,” Lieutenant Joseph Reddick said. While the cameras have been an adjustment for officers, Reddick is confident it will be worthwhile. “I think it’s going to be a positive impact for all my staff,” he said. Warden Rogers says his facility has nothing to hide, and they’re ready to share the work that’s happening inside the prison. “There is no doubt that my people are doing what they’re supposed to,” he said. “But now we can sit there and say I got cameras proving we’re delivering what we need to.”

He shares the ODOC’s commitment to raising up a new standard inside Oklahoma's prisons.

ODOC says it hopes to see a significant decrease in violent incidents and better inmate behavior resulting from the use of body-worn cameras.