Holiday Recipes: An Archive Of Sassy Mama's Festive Treats

By: News 9

Whether you're in the mood for sweet treats, savory appetizers, or comforting casseroles, this collection has something for everyone. From classic desserts like pecan pie to festive cookies and hearty casseroles, these recipes will surely bring joy to your holiday table.

Desserts

Coconut Chip Cookies

Delicious cookies featuring a blend of coconut and chocolate chips for a tropical twist.

Pecan Pie

A classic dessert with a rich, sweet filling made from pecans, perfect for holiday gatherings.

Pecan Turtle Cookies

Soft cookies with a caramel and chocolate topping, inspired by the beloved turtle candy.

Apple Spice Loaf

A moist and flavorful loaf cake made with apples and warm spices, perfect for fall.

Candy Apples

Crunchy apples coated in a sweet, glossy candy shell, making for a fun and festive treat.

Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

Chewy cookies that are rich in peanut butter flavor and gluten-free, making them a great option for everyone.

No-Bake Cookies

Quick and easy cookies that require no baking, made with oats and cocoa for a chocolatey treat.

Double Chocolate Chip Peppermint Cookies

Rich chocolate cookies infused with peppermint, perfect for the holidays.

Red Velvet Cookies

Soft and chewy cookies with the signature red velvet flavor and cream cheese frosting.

Orange Cranberry Cookies

Sweet and tangy cookies featuring orange zest and cranberries, adding a festive touch.

Spiced Belgian Speculoos Cookies

Crisp and spiced cookies that are traditionally enjoyed during the holidays in Belgium.

Appetizers

Rosalyn Carter's Cheese Ring

A savory cheese ring that's great for parties and gatherings, inspired by former First Lady Rosalyn Carter.

Parker House Rolls

Fluffy and buttery rolls, perfect for any holiday table or family gathering.

Casseroles

Broccoli and Rice Casserole

A comforting casserole combining broccoli and rice, ideal as a side dish for holiday meals.

Other

Apple Pie Spice

A blend of spices that adds warmth and flavor to your favorite apple dishes and desserts.

