Holiday Recipes: An Archive Of Sassy Mama's Festive Treats

Looking to elevate your holiday gatherings? Check out this delightful selection of recipes from News 9's Sassy Mama!
Whether you're in the mood for sweet treats, savory appetizers, or comforting casseroles, this collection has something for everyone. From classic desserts like pecan pie to festive cookies and hearty casseroles, these recipes will surely bring joy to your holiday table.
Coconut Chip Cookies
Delicious cookies featuring a blend of coconut and chocolate chips for a tropical twist.
Pecan Pie
A classic dessert with a rich, sweet filling made from pecans, perfect for holiday gatherings.
Pecan Turtle Cookies
Soft cookies with a caramel and chocolate topping, inspired by the beloved turtle candy.
Apple Spice Loaf
A moist and flavorful loaf cake made with apples and warm spices, perfect for fall.
Candy Apples
Crunchy apples coated in a sweet, glossy candy shell, making for a fun and festive treat.
Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies
Chewy cookies that are rich in peanut butter flavor and gluten-free, making them a great option for everyone.
No-Bake Cookies
Quick and easy cookies that require no baking, made with oats and cocoa for a chocolatey treat.
Double Chocolate Chip Peppermint Cookies
Rich chocolate cookies infused with peppermint, perfect for the holidays.
Red Velvet Cookies
Soft and chewy cookies with the signature red velvet flavor and cream cheese frosting.
Orange Cranberry Cookies
Sweet and tangy cookies featuring orange zest and cranberries, adding a festive touch.
Spiced Belgian Speculoos Cookies
Crisp and spiced cookies that are traditionally enjoyed during the holidays in Belgium.
Rosalyn Carter's Cheese Ring
A savory cheese ring that's great for parties and gatherings, inspired by former First Lady Rosalyn Carter.
Parker House Rolls
Fluffy and buttery rolls, perfect for any holiday table or family gathering.
Broccoli and Rice Casserole
A comforting casserole combining broccoli and rice, ideal as a side dish for holiday meals.
Apple Pie Spice
A blend of spices that adds warmth and flavor to your favorite apple dishes and desserts.
