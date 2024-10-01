1 Person Struck By Car In SW Oklahoma City

A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City police said a juvenile was crossing the street near Southwest 104th Street and South Western Avenue when they were struck.

Police said the driver fled the scene, and the juvenile was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

OCPD is now searching for the driver involved.