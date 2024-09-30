OKC Thunder Media Day: New Additions, Focus On The Process

With the start of the NBA season just around the corner, the Oklahoma City Thunder held their annual Media Day on Monday, generating excitement for what could be a special year.

Head coach Mark Daigneault emphasized the importance of staying focused on the process rather than external expectations. "We have a recipe to be successful when we stack days and put the work in," Daigneault said. "We just have to try to be better. And I think as long as we stay on course and do what got us here, we'll be just fine."

The Thunder made some key offseason additions, including 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein from the Knicks and defensive standout Alex Caruso. Veteran guard Alex Caruso, 30, joked about being called the "old guy" by his younger teammates. "I'm going on year eight in the league. I'm 30, like, I'm not far from when I started, and I'm very far from being done," Caruso said.

The Thunder will jump right into the preseason, with their first game set for Monday, Oct. 7 against the San Antonio Spurs. They'll then host the Houston Rockets on Oct. 9.