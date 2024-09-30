Former Middle School Principal Found Not Guilty On Sexual Abuse Charges

A jury has found a former Wewoka Middle School Principal not guilty on counts of several child sexual abuse charges.

By: News 9

A jury has found a former Wewoka Middle School principal not guilty on several counts of child sexual abuse.

Cody Barlow was charged with six counts of lewd acts with a child in 2022.

According to court documents, Barlow was accused of inappropriately touching four male students on campus during school hours.

The Wewoka School District settled a $2 million federal lawsuit in 2024 that claimed the district knew about the sexual misconduct but did not protect the students.

The settlement will be split among the four plaintiffs, all of whom are minors.

The school district stated it is not liable for the claims in this case and that Barlow is no longer employed by the district.

