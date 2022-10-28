Former Wewoka Middle School Principal Accused Of Fondling A Student


Thursday, October 27th 2022, 10:13 pm

By: News 9


WEWOKA, Okla. -

A former Wewoka middle school principal was arrested on Thursday, accused of fondling a child.

Cody Barlow was taken into custody at his home in Wewoka and booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Barlow was placed on administrative leave on October 12.

The OSBI investigation began at the request of the District Attorney's Office after they were notified that a student was assaulted by Barlow in his office.

The male child reported to authorities that Barlow had inappropriate contact with him on multiple occasions this school year.

The behavior escalated in September when the child said he was sexually assaulted.

In addition to being a middle school principal, Barlow as a youth pastor at a local church.

Barlow's bond is set at $100,000.
