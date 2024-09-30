Norman Leaders Hosting Disaster Preparedness Classes

The City of Norman is hosting a free event on Monday to educate residents on emergency readiness.

By: News 9

The City of Norman is hosting its Disaster Preparedness Day, with a free event hoping to keep residents knowledgeable of what to do when disaster strikes.

Norman leaders say the event aims to keep residents ready for any emergency, and volunteers will be on hand to assist residents with programming weather radios, and sharing ways on how to become a volunteer with the city's Emergency Management division.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sooner Mall.