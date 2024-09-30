Norman Leaders Hosting Disaster Preparedness Classes

The City of Norman is hosting a free event on Monday to educate residents on emergency readiness.

Monday, September 30th 2024, 5:32 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The City of Norman is hosting its Disaster Preparedness Day, with a free event hoping to keep residents knowledgeable of what to do when disaster strikes.

Norman leaders say the event aims to keep residents ready for any emergency, and volunteers will be on hand to assist residents with programming weather radios, and sharing ways on how to become a volunteer with the city's Emergency Management division.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sooner Mall.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 30th, 2024

October 1st, 2024

September 26th, 2024

September 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

October 1st, 2024

October 1st, 2024

October 1st, 2024

October 1st, 2024