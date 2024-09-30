Authorities Searching For Missing Lawton Man

A missing man from Lawton who disappeared on Thursday is the subject of a statewide search, authorities say.

By: News 9

Law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma are working to find a missing man from Lawton, the man's family says.

Family members of Dennis Morris, a Lawtonn resident, said he went missing Thursday morning.

The family says his car was found abandoned near Colcord, near the state border with Arkansas, with his shirt, shoes and wallet all left behind.

The family said they are working with three different police departments to help locate Dennis, who they believe could be near southwest Missouri.

If you have any information, you are asked to call your local authorities.