Oklahoma State dropped to 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play following a road loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

By: News 9

-

They're 1-3 in their last four trips to Manhattan, being outscored 139-52.

John Holcomb has the recap form Bill Snyder Family Stadium.