Man Killed In Beaver County Crash

A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a Beaver County crash, OHP says.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Serjio Rutiaga died at the scene on US-83 and Hollow E0210 Road after the crash.

Troopers said it happened around 1:45 a.m. when two vehicles were disabled from a previous crash and the third vehicle crashed into them.

No other injuries were reported.

