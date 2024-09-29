Man Killed In Beaver County Crash

A 34-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a Beaver County crash, OHP says.

Sunday, September 29th 2024, 9:10 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Serjio Rutiaga died at the scene on US-83 and Hollow E0210 Road after the crash.

Troopers said it happened around 1:45 a.m. when two vehicles were disabled from a previous crash and the third vehicle crashed into them.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

