Man Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a car crashed into him near 21st and Yale on Saturday.

Investigators said the man was driving north and was hit by another driver from behind.

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle was thrown off and he has severe injuries.

"It's still under investigation whether or not he may have been turning, trying to turn, slowing to turn or he was slowing because of the heavy traffic in the area, which is most likely the case." Lt. Justin Farley with TPD said.

Police said that the driver is cooperating with investigators and is likely to face charges.

