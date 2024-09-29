1 Dead After Crash Involving Jet Ski On Arcadia Lake

A jet ski driver died from their injuries after a crash with a boat on Friday at Arcadia Lake, Edmond Police say.

Sunday, September 29th 2024, 7:51 am

By: News 9


A person driving a jet ski was killed in a crash with a boat late Friday on Arcadia Lake, authorities say.

Edmond Police confirmed the fatal crash and said the jet ski driver died at the hospital.

The boat driver was treated and released at the hospital.

No names or details surrounding the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

