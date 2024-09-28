Movie Man: Coppola's Megalopolis, Lee, The Wild Robot

News 9's Movie Man Dion Lalli Previews three new movies.

By: News 9

Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” has been in the works for over 35 years, and while it showcases bold ambition, it struggles to deliver a cohesive narrative. Set in the futuristic metropolis of New Rome, Adam Driver stars as Caesar Catalina, an idealistic architect striving to rebuild the city. Giancarlo Esposito plays the corrupt mayor Franklin Cicero, determined to maintain the status quo. The film dazzles with stunning visuals but suffers from inconsistent costuming, dialogue, and some cringeworthy performances, most notably from Shia LaBeouf and Jon Voight. Despite its virtues, “Megalopolis” is marred by messy execution. This film is rated R.

“Lee,” starring Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet, tells the story of American photographer Lee Miller, who transitioned from a model to a war correspondent for Vogue and later Life magazine during World War II. The film delves into her career documenting the war, portraying the struggles and challenges she faced. Winslet’s portrayal of Miller showcases her resilience and grit in a male-dominated field. This film is rated R.

“The Wild Robot” is based on Peter Brown’s award-winning bestseller. This animated family film follows the journey of Roz, a robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island. As Roz adapts to her surroundings, she builds relationships with the local animals and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling. With voice performances by Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, and Pedro Pascal, the film offers a heartwarming tale of survival and friendship. This film is rated PG.