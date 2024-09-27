Gov. Stitt Recovering From Health Scare, Now Preaching The Importance Of Heart Health

After a health scare for Gov. Kevin Stitt, he is preaching the importance of heart health. Stitt is recovering after having surgery for an artery blockage that was repaired with a stent last Friday.

After a health scare for Gov. Kevin Stitt, he is preaching the importance of heart health. Stitt is recovering after having surgery for an artery blockage that was repaired with a stent last Friday.

“I'm 51 and I thought I was really healthy and man, I had a 90% blockage,” said Stitt.

We visited the governor and his cardiologist during their daily rehab sessions this week.

“I feel really good,” said Stitt.

The governor is on the mend after a health scare last week.

“I came in, I had a 90% blockage in the LAD. Other people say that's the widow maker,” said Stitt.

That’s when Dr. Naeem Tahirkheli stepped in.

“A lot of times we bring it on, smoking is one, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, lack of exercise like we talked about,” said Dr. Tahirkheli.

But the governor didn’t have any of those precursors and didn’t have a genetic background of any heart diseases.

Dr. Tahirkheli says the cause of the blockage for Stitt was likely stress.

“Being a governor, I can only imagine what happens from morning to evening and having done that for six years almost,” said Dr. Tahirkheli.

“We're going to change our lifestyle a little bit and make sure we're exercising more,” said Gov. Stitt.

The governor is now going through cardiac rehab every day at Oklahoma Heart Hospital South.

“He's been here 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day as we've been asking him to,” said Dr. Tahirkheli.

The hospital is equipped with a full gym and kitchen where the chef is focused on heart-healthy cooking.

“I've been telling Sarah, we've got to eat healthier at home,” said Stitt.

The governor is now prioritizing his health and pushing all Oklahomans to do the same.

“The idea is to catch somebody like the governor before he has had anything and change that Paradyme,” said Dr. Tahirkheli.

Oklahoma is in the top 3 for heart disease nationally, while heart disease is one of the two leading causes of death.