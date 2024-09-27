Oklahoma Farmers Face Setback As Judge Dismisses Lawsuit To Order Restoration Of Land

A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit filed by a group of Oklahoma farmers whose land was allegedly damaged by a natural gas pipeline in 2019. The farmers just west of Oklahoma City, claim the Midship Pipeline destroyed their farmland and are still waiting for it to be restored.

Among those affected is Terry Luber, who works on his family farm near Okarche in Kingfisher County.

“Been in the family for 114 years,” he said.

The family farm is 240 acres, 90 of which he is preparing for wheat.

“I've got grassland, one Bermuda hay patch for my cows,” he said.

However, what you don’t see on the surface is the mess.

“It's depressing because I can't fix my farm up,” Luber said.

Luber is among dozens of Oklahoma farmers still dealing with the aftermath of a natural gas pipeline buried on their farms.

“Now, it’s starting another ditch,” Luber said pointing out the erosion on his property.

The farmers say their land was destroyed by tons of construction debris allegedly buried by the Midship Pipeline. The company says it’s being restored.

“They didn't repair anything they didn't even put a decent Band-Aid on it,” said Luber.

In June 2024, Central Consulting filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the farmers to push the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC to ensure the company restores the land.

“We thought it was a little bit of a long shot,” Robert Squires with Central Consulting said.

Squires said the court dismissed the lawsuit, saying:

“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission continues to act to ensure that Midship Pipeline Company, LLC satisfies its restoration obligations, and petitioners have not shown that the agency has breached any clear duty to act.”

However, these farmers say that’s not the case and have truckloads of debris to prove it.

“I find it disappointing, but it just means we have to push FERC harder,” Squires said.

Luber and other farmers recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to speak directly with FERC commissioners.

“Having landowners come in there and speak face to face about how long it's been going on, they were shocked and took a sharp interest,” Squires said.

Luber remains hopeful their actions are enough to make a difference.

“We just need somebody face to face to listen,” Luber said. “We're just going to have to keep slugging it out never quit.”

The group plans to return to D.C. for FERC’s next monthly meeting in October.

When asked for a statement, Midship Pipeline said:

"We typically do not comment on litigation, so we are going to respectfully pass on the opportunity. Restoration work continues in close consultation with all relevant regulatory bodies."