1 Trapped After I-40 Semi-Truck Rollover, Lanes Narrowed

Friday, September 27th 2024, 4:00 pm
One person is trapped after a semi-truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, near Reno Avenue according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP stated that the truck hit a barricade, and rolled over. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are narrowed at the Fort Smith Junction.
No injuries have been confirmed.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
September 27th, 2024
September 28th, 2024
September 26th, 2024
September 25th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024