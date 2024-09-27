1 Trapped After I-40 Semi-Truck Rollover, Lanes Narrowed

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are narrowed at the Fort Smith Junction.

Friday, September 27th 2024, 4:00 pm

By: News 9


One person is trapped after a semi-truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, near Reno Avenue according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that the truck hit a barricade, and rolled over. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are narrowed at the Fort Smith Junction.

No injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

