1 Trapped After I-40 Semi-Truck Rollover, Lanes Narrowed

By: News 9

One person is trapped after a semi-truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, near Reno Avenue according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that the truck hit a barricade, and rolled over. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are narrowed at the Fort Smith Junction.

No injuries have been confirmed.

