OG&E Sends Crews To Georgia To Assist With Hurricane Recovery

OG&E is deploying a team of 100 line restoration crew members to Georgia to help restore power as Hurricane Helene impacts the southeast coast.

By: News 9

In a press release, OG&E said a fleet of trucks carrying their teams will leave for Florida on Thursday afternoon and are expected to arrive in Georgia on Friday.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall late Thursday in Florida as a Category 2 storm, bringing rain and damaging wind to Georgia.

According to the release, a Georgia electric company expects impacts from the hurricane across its system and has requested support.

OG&E said mutual assistance crews can be deployed for up to 14 days, and if more assistance is needed, they may rotate in additional crews.

Other OG&E crews and restoration personnel will remain in place across the company’s Oklahoma and western Arkansas service areas to monitor and maintain customer service.